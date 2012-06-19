FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman takes Slee from CS for EM/corporate syndicate
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 19, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman takes Slee from CS for EM/corporate syndicate

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has hired Neil Slee from Credit Suisse to work as an executive director on its bond syndicate desk. Slee will join the US bank in August and will focus on corporate and emerging market syndication. He will report to Martin Weber and Oliver Sedgwick, co-heads of EMEA investment-grade syndicate.

Slee, who had been at Credit Suisse for 11 years, will replace managing director Elena Paitra who is moving to corporate DCM. Goldman Sachs declined to comment and Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.