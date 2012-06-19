Goldman takes Slee from CS for EM/corporate syndicate

LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has hired Neil Slee from Credit Suisse to work as an executive director on its bond syndicate desk. Slee will join the US bank in August and will focus on corporate and emerging market syndication. He will report to Martin Weber and Oliver Sedgwick, co-heads of EMEA investment-grade syndicate.

Slee, who had been at Credit Suisse for 11 years, will replace managing director Elena Paitra who is moving to corporate DCM. Goldman Sachs declined to comment and Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment.