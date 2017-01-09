FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman names Elisha Wiesel as new chief information officer, replacing Chavez
January 9, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 7 months ago

Goldman names Elisha Wiesel as new chief information officer, replacing Chavez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named a new chief information officer as former head Marty Chavez moves on to become CFO of the Wall Street firm.

Elisha Wiesel, currently chief risk officer for the securities division, will replace Chavez, according to an internal memo on Monday and confirmed by bank spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin.

Wiesel joined Goldman as an analyst in 1994 in the bank's commodities division J. Aron, where Chavez also began his career. He was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2004.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

