Goldman names Barg as co-head of SEA investment banking
July 13, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman names Barg as co-head of SEA investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has named Steven Barg as co-head of investment banking Southeast Asia, an internal memo said, ramping up the bank’s team of rainmakers in the region amid strong deals activity.

Barg, who was co-head of equity capital markets in Asia excluding Japan, will relocate to Singapore from Hong Kong and join Hsin Yue Yong in the co-head role, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

Brooks Entwistle remains chairman of Southeast Asia.

Goldman is among the banks that have benefited from the surge in capital market activity in Malaysia, which saw the world’s two biggest initial public offering this year.

Goldman was a book-runner on IHH Healthcare Bhd’s $2 billion IPO in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore and is a lead adviser on Malaysian pay TV operator Astro All Asia Networks’ planned IPO in September that could raise as much as $1.5 billion.

