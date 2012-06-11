FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs nears hedge fund admin unit deal-FT
June 11, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs nears hedge fund admin unit deal-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street Corp, the Financial Times reported in its Monday edition.

According to the newspaper, sources familiar with the sale said the investment bank is in late-stage discussions with State Street over the deal, which would create the biggest administration services provider to hedge funds worldwide.

The combined business would oversee funds of close to $700 billion, although no formal agreement has been reached, the FT said.

Goldman Sachs and State Street could not be reached for immediate comment.

