UK activists win right to contest Goldman tax deal

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British activists against tax avoidance won court backing to challenge a deal allowing Goldman Sachs to cut its 2010 British tax bill by an estimated 10 million pounds ($15.6 million).

The privately negotiated deal between the U.S. investment bank and HMRC, the UK tax authority, was criticised in 2011 by a British parliamentary panel which said relations between HMRC and large companies were “far too cosy”.

Judge Peregrine Simon gave the green light in the High Court on Wednesday for the campaign group UK Uncut Legal Action to seek a declaration that the Goldman deal was unlawful.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

“Our clients are delighted that the judge has decided their claim is arguable and that the legality of the HMRC deal with Goldman Sachs should be considered by an open court,” said Rosa Curling, a lawyer representing UK Uncut Legal Action.

Curling said the group would consider whether to appeal against the judge’s refusal to allow activists to seek a quashing order to force Goldman to pay the money they say it owes to the state.

The tax deal came to light in media reports in October 2011 but Goldman Sachs has not disclosed the details and HMRC has argued that its discussions with taxpayers are confidential.

According to reports, the government sought to settle more than 30 million pounds in back taxes and a further 10 million in interest it said Goldman owed. The HMRC deal allowed Goldman to pay the accrued taxes but not the interest.

The agreement caused public outrage in Britain, where most people blame the banking industry for the 2008 financial crisis that triggered a long economic slump.

The deal, along with a separate agreement between HMRC and Vodafone, reinforced a perception that the taxman was tougher on ordinary people than on huge companies with the resources to hire armies of accountants and lawyers.

In court on Wednesday, a lawyer representing HMRC said that the National Audit Office was due to hand over to parliament later in the day a report conducted by a senior judge into a series of controversial tax deals including the Goldman one.

James Eadie argued that it would be more appropriate to let parliament deal with the matter rather than drag it to the courts, according to the Press Association (PA).

The judge disagreed, saying that the National Audit Office report was likely to address factual questions on maladministration by HMRC, but not relevant legal issues.

“There is plainly public interest in this matter, and maladministration and legality are separate issues,” the PA quoted the judge as saying.

The UK Uncut Legal Action case is against HMRC. Goldman Sachs has the status of interested party.