FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman's Weinberg shifts to firmwide client development role -memo
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 18, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman's Weinberg shifts to firmwide client development role -memo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - John S. Weinberg, whose family has been in the senior echelons of Goldman Sachs since the 1920s, is moving from his position overseeing the investment banking division to a firmwide client development role, the bank said on Thursday.

John E. Waldron has been promoted to replace Weinberg as a third co-head of investment banking, along with Richard Gnodde and David Solomon. Waldron, who had been global head of investment banking services, will also join Goldman’s management committee.

Weinberg had led Goldman’s investment banking division for more than a decade and has spent 30 years at the bank. His grandfather, Sidney Weinberg, and father, John L. Weinberg, both headed Goldman when it was a private partnership.

In his new role, Weinberg will focus on efforts to develop client relationships across Goldman’s major business units, which include investment banking, sales and trading, investment management and merchant banking. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.