Goldman gets Wells notice from SEC: filing

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission notified Goldman Sachs Group Inc that it may file a civil case against the bank related to a $1.3 billion offering of subprime mortgage securities, Goldman said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Goldman received the “Wells notice” on Feb. 24 related to the bond deal, which was underwritten by Goldman in 2006, according to the 10-K filing.

A Wells notice indicates that SEC staff plans to recommend that the Commission take legal action, and gives a recipient a chance to mount a defense.

The bank said it will be making a submission to SEC staff “and intends to engage in a dialogue” with them to address their concerns.