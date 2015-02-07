FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Whitehead, former leader of Goldman Sachs, has died -company
#Market News
February 7, 2015

John Whitehead, former leader of Goldman Sachs, has died -company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - John Whitehead, former senior partner and co-chairman of Goldman Sachs who helped make it a top-tier Wall Street firm and led its international expansion, has died, the investment bank said on Saturday.

“We grieve the loss of John Whitehead and honor his achievements and contributions in service to his country and Goldman Sachs,” Goldman chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said in a statement.

“He was a man of enormous grace and integrity and his legacy will endure in the institutions he led and in the lives of those he cared for and mentored.” (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Frances Kerry)

