Goldman Sachs, Berkshire amend crisis-era warrant deal
March 26, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs, Berkshire amend crisis-era warrant deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc have amended the warrants Berkshire holds as part of the lifeline it gave Goldman during the financial crisis, a change that Goldman said would ensure Berkshire remains a long-term investor in the bank.

Goldman said on Tuesday that in place of the warrants, the firm will give Berkshire a number of shares reflecting the difference between the warrants’ original exercise price of $115 and the average closing price of Goldman’s stock for the 10 trading days up to Oct. 1 of this year.

