FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Goldman Sachs Germany banker Blessing to retire-memo
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Top Goldman Sachs Germany banker Blessing to retire-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dorothee Blessing, co-head of investment banking for Germany at Goldman Sachs and wife of Commerzbank’s chief executive Martin Blessing, is retiring from the U.S. bank, according to an internal memo.

Blessing, 45, joined Goldman as a financial analyst in 1992 and over the next 20 years worked her way up to partner and co-head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, according to the memo, which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

A financial industry source said Blessing planned to hand over her responsibilities by the middle of the year to then calmly reflect on plans for the second half of her professional life.

“She’s gearing up for a new challenge,” the source said.

Germany’s Manager Magazin also reported Blessing’s departure on Wednesday.

Blessing has run investment banking alongside co-head Wolfgang Fink under the leadership of Goldman Sachs’s country head Alexander Dibelius.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.