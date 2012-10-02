UPDATE 1-Goldman doubles Brazil unit's capital, eyeing growth

* Goldman deploys more capital to grow faster in Brazil

* Shuts down local funds, focuses on off-shore vehicles

* Strategy sees link between Brazil and capital markets

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group will double the capital of its Brazilian unit to about $400 million to leverage growth in fast-growing activities such as structured finance and corporate lending, the bank’s top two executives in the country said on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs is bolstering its Brazilian unit’s finances to undertake more transactions that require it to set aside more capital, such as debt underwriting, asset securitization and lending to corporations, Alejandro Vollbrechthausen, the president of the unit, told Reuters in a phone interview.

According to Paulo Leme, Goldman Sachs’ chairman in Brazil, the move fits within the bank’s strategy, which sees a close correlation between Brazil’s economic growth and the development of more robust capital market activity.

“In order to materialize all these flows of transactions, we need that additional capital,” Vollbrechthausen said.

The bank is seeking fast growth in Brazil, where demand for debt and hedging instruments has swelled as interest rates have fallen to all-time lows this year. Companies and investors are stepping up demand for corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and private equity fund-related vehicles posting higher returns than equities and government debt.

Leme, formerly Goldman Sachs’ head of Latin America economic research, said that “for Brazil to grow it needs to increase its investment rate and that in turn means more capital is required.” He expects mergers and acquisitions advisory as well as debt and equity capital markets underwriting in Brazil to gain traction in the medium term.

In a separate move, the bank agreed to shut down a group of local funds investing in domestic equities, bonds and currency instruments, with about $159 million under management. The Wall Street bank will continue offering off-shore funds services to clients, Vollbrechthausen said.

Some of the staff that helped oversee those funds will move to work with the off-shore funds, he added. Others will be relocated to other areas of the business, Vollbrechthausen said. He did not give the exact number of people working for the folded structure.

Goldman Sachs has been expanding aggressively in Brazil since 2009, when it became a full-service financial institution. The bank has doubled its workforce in the country over the past two years to approximately 300 people.