Goldman pledges six-figure sum to British pro-EU group- source

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has agreed to donate a “substantial six-figure sum” to Britain Stronger in Europe, a campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Britain Stronger in Europe is chaired by former Marks and Spencer CEO Stuart Rose.

Britain is due to hold a referendum this year or next on whether to remain in the EU, and prospects of it leaving the union have raised concerns among sections of the country’s business community and weighed on sterling

Goldman is not thought to be the only big bank that has agreed to fund the ‘In’ campaign, to with other firms have also agreed to commit money in recent weeks, Sky News cited sources as saying.

Britain Stronger in Europe was not immediately available for comment.