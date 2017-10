Jan 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Will be disappointed if U.S. government spending is not cut * Blankfein speaks in cnbc interview * Blankfein: White House reaching out more to Wall Street executives * Blankfein: Waiting to see outcome of more Wall Street-White House

conversations * Goldman’s Blankfein: I am more a shareholder of goldman than an employee