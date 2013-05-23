BRIEF-SEC says former Goldman banker settles pay-to-play charges, accepts industry ban

May 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * SEC says former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker neil morrison settles

over his alleged role in “pay-to-play” probe * SEC says morrison agrees to pay $100,000, accept five-year ban from

securities industry * SEC says settlement resolves charges over morrison’s role in scheme involving

undisclosed campaign contributions to then-Massachusetts treasurer Timothy

Cahill * SEC says industry ban is first against individual, and the penalty the

largest ever imposed, for this type of pay-to-play violation