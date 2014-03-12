BRIEF-Ex-Goldman VP Tourre ordered to pay more than $825,000 in SEC case over Abacus CDO

March 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * U.S. judge orders former Goldman Sachs Group Inc VP fabrice tourre to

repay $175,463 bonus attributable to his role in abacus transaction -- court

ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says imposes total of $650,000 civil

penalties against tourre * Judge prohibits tourre from seeking reimbursement of the $650,000 civil

penalties from goldman * Judge says tourre is not prohibited from seeking reimbursement from other

people or entities * Judge says injunctive relief is not appropriate, but that SEC may apply for

it if tourre reenters the securities industiry within the next three years