FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Finra fines Goldman Sachs for failing to prevent trade-throughs related to Sigma-X trading system
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Finra fines Goldman Sachs for failing to prevent trade-throughs related to Sigma-X trading system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Finra says fines Goldman Sachs affiliate $800,000 for failing to

prevent trade-throughs in its alternative trading system * Finra cites Goldman Sachs execution & clearing lp for deficiencies in

connection with its proprietary sigma-x alternative trading system * Finra says goldman lacked reasonably designed procedures to prevent

trade-through of protected quotations in national market system stocks from

November 2008 to August 2011 * Finra says goldman returned $1.67 million to customers affected by roughly

395,000 trade-throughs * Finra says goldman neither admitted nor denied charges in agreeing to settle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.