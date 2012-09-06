FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives some investor claims against Goldman
September 6, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives some investor claims against Goldman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * U.S. appeals court revives some investor claims against Goldman Sachs Group

Inc over mortgage securities it underwrote -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says purchaser of mortgage debt may assert

claims of purchasers of similar mortgage debt sold under same prospectus * 2nd circuit says plaintiff need not plead out-of-pocket loss to allege a

decline of value in an illiquid security * 2nd circuit directs lower court to reinstate plaintiff’s claims related to

several goldman mortgage securities offerings

