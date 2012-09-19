FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs' Blankfein sees world economy muddling through
#Funds News
September 19, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs' Blankfein sees world economy muddling through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The world economy will “muddle through”, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday, but he warned that growth problems in Europe and China and a possible breakup of the euro zone could make doing so a lot more difficult.

“I think the biggest problem that Europe has is growth and the tail risk problem is a real go-off-the-rail, bust-up of the euro,” Blankfein told a business audience in Toronto.

On China, he said the biggest risk is that the economy will have a hard landing. “I‘m very confident in the outcome but you have to recognize ... one of the risks of the world that instead of providing a lot of extra demand, China disappoints, but it won’t be for a long time if it does.”

