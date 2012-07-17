FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs Q2 commodities risk down 23 percent from Q1
July 17, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs Q2 commodities risk down 23 percent from Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s commodities trading risk fell by nearly a quarter in the second quarter from the previous three months, company results showed on Tuesday, as tough markets sidelined many investors in oil, metals and agriculture.

The Wall Street investment bank said its Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $20 million per day in the three months to June, down 23 percent from the $26 million averaged in the first quarter.

VaR is an industry measure used by investment banks to gauge their exposure to a particular asset class. It is an important consideration for trading and hedging decisions.

JPMorgan’s commodities VaR for the second quarter was down by nearly half from the $39 million averaged in the second quarter of 2011.

