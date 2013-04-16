FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

Goldman CFO expects trading market share to rise over time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said he expects the bank to increase market share in its trading business as competitors back away due to higher capital costs and other regulations.

“It feels like there is reasonable market share opportunity, given the environment,” Schwartz said on a conference call to discuss earnings on Tuesday. For competitors, “unless you’re a leader in some of these businesses, I think it is a difficult time to build,” he added.

Analysts questioned Schwartz about Goldman’s trading business, which reported a 10 percent drop in revenue, and how Goldman will respond to new regulations that will limit its ability to trade and invest its own capital.

Schwartz cautioned that the situation will take time to play out, but said Goldman has enough strength in areas ranging from commodities trading to prime brokerage to maintain a full range of trading businesses.

He also said that the bank is “constantly reviewing” its cost structure as the market environment changes to determine whether Goldman needs to hire or cut more staff. Goldman had 400 fewer employees at the end of the first quarter and operating expenses fell 1 percent.

