Goldman Sachs to launch climate-focused ETF
December 15, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman Sachs to launch climate-focused ETF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a filing on Monday it would launch a new climate-focused index-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Launch of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Environmental & Socially Responsible ETF comes on the heels of the recent landmark agreement on climate change at the global climate summit in Paris.

Earlier this month, Boston-based custody bank State Street Corp launched its first fossil-fuel free ETF, citing investors’ concerns over climate change.

The Goldman Sachs ETF will hold stocks in S&P 500 companies that are not heavily involved in the production of coal, oil, gas, tobacco and military armaments. (1.usa.gov/1lMnvw0)

Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the new ETF. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

