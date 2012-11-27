FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman's vice chairman sells stock, options for $13.2 million
November 27, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

Goldman's vice chairman sells stock, options for $13.2 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, J. Michael Evans, sold shares and exercised stock options that fetched about $13.2 million, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The stock and option sales by Evans comes after Goldman completed most of a cost-saving program that aims to reduce annual expenses by $1.9 billion by cutting staff and other non-compensation expenses.

Evans exercised 65,408 options granted 10 years ago, which were set to expire this month, and separately sold 90,000 shares, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The options were exercised at a price of $78.87, and the shares were sold at average prices ranging from $119.32 to about$119.84.

After the sales, Evans continues to own 613,284 shares of Goldman stock, the filing showed. Goldman shares on Monday rose 0.5 percent to $120.94.

A Goldman spokesman declined to comment on the company’s SEC filing.

Goldman has set aside $10.97 billion for compensation so far this year, a 10 percent increase from a year ago. That equates to $336,442 per employee, up 15 percent from $292,836 per worker during the first nine months of 2011.

