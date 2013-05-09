FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Goldman hires Deutsche analyst to co-head software team
May 9, 2013 / 4:21 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-Goldman hires Deutsche analyst to co-head software team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Nicola Leske

May 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has hired Deutsche Bank senior equity analyst Tom Ernst as a managing director to co-head its software banking team, a company spokesman said late on Wednesday.

Ernst will be based in San Francisco starting early July and will lead the division with Ward Waltemath, the spokesman said, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day.

Ernst, who has covered the software industry for 14 years, said on his LinkedIn profile that he would join the investment bank as global co-head of Software Investment banking in July.

Ernst had worked at Deutsche Bank for 9 years, his LinkedIn profile showed.

Ernst joins Goldman Sachs after some members of the bank’s technology group left investment banking earlier this year to pursue industry careers, including former Internet and new media chief Scott Stanford and software chief Ned Segal. Stanford went on to help form a venture capital firm called Sherpa, while Segal joined RPX Corp as chief financial officer.

