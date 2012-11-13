FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs shutting S.Korea asset management unit
November 13, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs shutting S.Korea asset management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is shutting its South Korean asset management unit, exiting Asia’s third-biggest funds management market, a Hong Kong-based spokesman said on Tuesday.

The unit employs about 40 people and manages about $4 billion in assets, the spokesman said.

The fate of the 40 staff was not clear, but the spokesman said Goldman will try to absorb them in other parts of the company.

Goldman will continue to invest in South Korea through its offshore funds management unit, the spokesman added.

