MOVES-Goldman Sachs names new M&A leaders
December 15, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names new M&A leaders

Anjuli Davies, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc , the investment bank that has advised on the most and biggest mergers and acquisitions this year, announced internally on Tuesday it had promoted four of its bankers to key leadership positions.

John Vaske, co-chairman of the bank’s natural resources group, based in New York, was named global co-chairman of M&A, joining Tim Ingrassia and Paul Parker, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

“Together, they will focus on enriching our world-class M&A franchise by driving commercial opportunities, advising on important strategic and policy initiatives and further strengthening and developing our global team,” the memo said.

Vaske advised chemicals maker DuPont on its $120 billion merger with Dow Chemical, which was announced last week.

Stephan Feldgoise, head of natural resources M&A, and Matt McClure, industrials M&A head, have been appointed co-heads of M&A for the Americas. Mark Sorrell, co-head of Goldman’s British investment banking business, was named head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to a separate memo.

The appointments come as Goldman seeks to replenish its senior ranks and offer new opportunities to its top talent following the departures of some veteran bankers this year, including Gordon Dyal, Jack Levy and John Weinberg.

In February, Goldman named Michael Carr, previously head of Americas M&A, and Gilberto Pozzi, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa M&A, as global M&A co-heads, alongside Gregg Lemkau. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies in London and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)

