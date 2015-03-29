FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman's co-chairman of investment banking division to retire
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 29, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Goldman's co-chairman of investment banking division to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Gordon Dyal, the co-chairman of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division, has decided to retire, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Dyal has been with the company for 16 years, according to the memo.

The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

The memo, signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, highlighted Dyal’s role in leading merger transactions and building relationships with clients globally.

“During his career, Gordon has played a critical role in building our Investment Banking franchise, helping to establish the firm’s leadership position across many markets,” the memo read.

Dyal was previously the global head of mergers and acquisitions before assuming his current role in 2011. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.