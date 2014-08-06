MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Bash-Polley to new client role

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s trading business has named Stacy Bash-Polley to a newly created role of head of client relationship management and strategy in the Americas, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.

In the new position, Bash-Polley will work with senior executives across the bank to strengthen client relationships and generate more business.

“Against a backdrop of regulatory, market structure and technology changes, the business and competitive landscape continues to evolve for all financial market participants, presenting opportunities for us to increase the division’s presence with our clients,” said the memo, which was signed by Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and Ashok Varadhan, who are co-heads of Goldman’s securities business.

The memo was obtained by Reuters and its contents were confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Bash-Polley is currently head of fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) sales for U.S. interest rate, foreign exchange, mortgage and emerging markets products. She joined Goldman in 1994, was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2004.

In her new role, she will report to Tom Cornacchia, global co-head of FICC Sales, and Paul Russo, global co-chief operating officer of equities. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)