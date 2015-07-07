MOVES-Goldman names Karen Cook co-chairman of investment banking

July 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc appointed Karen Cook co-chairman of its investment banking division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Cook, a top mergers and acquisitions banker, will continue to focus on UK clients, according to the memo.

She will help further develop Goldman’s advisory business.

Chris Cole is the other co-chairman of the Wall Street bank’s investment banking division.

Cook, 61, joined Goldman as a managing director and the head of UK investment banking in 1999. She was named partner in 2000.

She is a member of the investment banking division’s executive committee and the global operating committee. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)