MOVES-Goldman's private equity pioneer Sanjeev Mehra to retire

March 10 (Reuters) - Sanjeev Mehra, one of the pioneers of the private equity business at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will retire after nearly 30 years of service, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Mehra, who was vice chairman of global private equity in the bank’s merchant banking division, will become an advisory director.

One of the founding members of Goldman’s private equity business in 1990, Mehra was also instrumental in its success and growth.