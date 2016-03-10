FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman's private equity pioneer Sanjeev Mehra to retire
Hurricane Harvey
March 10, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Goldman's private equity pioneer Sanjeev Mehra to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Sanjeev Mehra, one of the pioneers of the private equity business at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will retire after nearly 30 years of service, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Mehra, who was vice chairman of global private equity in the bank’s merchant banking division, will become an advisory director.

One of the founding members of Goldman’s private equity business in 1990, Mehra was also instrumental in its success and growth.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

