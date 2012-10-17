FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Goldman Sachs sells $750 mln in notes
#Funds News
October 17, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Goldman Sachs sells $750 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Goldman Sachs Group Inc on
Wednesday sold $750 million of Series I non-cumulative preferred
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.  
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: GOLDMAN SACHS

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.95 PCT    MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   02/10/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

