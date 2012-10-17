New Issue- Goldman Sachs sells $750 mln in notes

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday sold $750 million of Series I non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: GOLDMAN SACHS AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.95 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/10/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A