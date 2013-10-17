FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs profit falls 2 pct as trading revenue drops
October 17, 2013 / 11:44 AM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs profit falls 2 pct as trading revenue drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s quarterly profit fell 2 percent as weak bond-trading volumes hit revenue in the Wall Street bank’s biggest business.

The fifth-largest U.S. bank by assets reported a third-quarter profit of $1.43 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compared with a profit of $1.46 billion, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

Goldman increased its quarterly dividend to 55 cents per share from 50.

Fixed-income trading was muted for several weeks leading up to the Federal Reserve’s meeting in mid-September amid speculation that the central bank was about to start winding down its bond-buying stimulus program. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

