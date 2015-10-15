FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs profit hit by weak bond trading
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 15, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Goldman Sachs profit hit by weak bond trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a drop in profit for the second straight quarter as market turmoil stemming from concerns about global growth discouraged bond trading and added to uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

The Wall Street bank said its net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $1.33 billion, or $2.90 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion, or $4.57 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1OEqKQi)

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.91 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Goldman said revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading (FICC), fell 33 percent to $1.46 billion. Excluding adjustments, revenue would have fallen 27 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sruti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.