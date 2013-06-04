FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Goldman VP Tourre loses bid to narrow SEC's fraud case
June 4, 2013

Former Goldman VP Tourre loses bid to narrow SEC's fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Vice President Fabrice Tourre lost a bid to narrow the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s fraud charges against him over the marketing and sale of a collateralized debt obligation.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest on Tuesday rejected Tourre’s argument that a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting the reach of U.S. securities laws would require the SEC to narrow its case against him.

Forrest also ruled in favor of the SEC on portions of the case, including the sale of credit protection on a part of the collateralized debt obligation known as Abacus 2007-AC1 CDO.

The rulings come ahead of Tourre’s upcoming trial, scheduled for July 15.

Attorneys and representatives for Tourre, Goldman Sachs and the SEC did not immediately return requests for comment.

The case is SEC v Goldman Sachs & Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-03229.

