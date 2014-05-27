FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Goldman trader Tourre says won't appeal SEC case
May 27, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Goldman trader Tourre says won't appeal SEC case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TeNEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Fabrice Tourre said Tuesday he would not appeal an order requiring he pay more than $825,000 after a jury found him liable for defrauding investors in a failed mortgage deal.

Tourre’s announcement came on the deadline to lodge an appeal in the case, ensuring the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s August 2013 trial victory remains undisturbed.

“While my lawyers have advised me there are strong grounds to appeal, I prefer to move forward with my education and close this difficult chapter of my life,” Tourre said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

