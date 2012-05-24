Goldman shareholders back executive pay plan

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc stockholders on Thursday approved the firm’s compensation plan for top executives and backed all 10 directors up for election, general counsel Greg Palm announced at the firm’s annual shareholder meeting.

Shareholders rejected three stockholder proposals, including a resolution urging the board to require top executives to keep 75 percent of the stock they receive from the firm for three years after the end of their employment. The annual meeting was held in Jersey City, N.J.