FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman names Kim as Asia ex-Japan M&A head - memo
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Goldman names Kim as Asia ex-Japan M&A head - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has named John Kim as its new head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia ex-Japan, taking over from Richard Campbell-Breeden, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Campbell-Breeden was named vice-chairman of the investment banking division for Asia ex-Japan, and chairman of M&A for the region, the memo said. Kim, who was Goldman’s co-country head of South Korea, is relocating to Hong Kong from Seoul, the U.S.-based investment bank said.

Goldman Sachs will also relocate Christos Tomaras to Hong Kong from London, as the Wall Street bank beefs up the region’s M&A team, the memo added. Goldman Sachs confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.