FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman names Scherr chief strategy officer -memo
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman names Scherr chief strategy officer -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday that Stephen Scherr will become chief strategy officer at the start of 2015, replacing Andrew Chisolm who will retire after nearly 30 years.

Scherr is currently global head of Goldman’s financing group within the investment banking division, a position he has held since 2008. He will continue to assist in the Wall Street bank’s lending efforts and also maintain his role as head of Latin America, Goldman said.

Chisolm will continue some of his work, including his position as co-chair of Goldman’s commitments committee, through year-end, and thereafter become an advisory director.

The chief strategy officer is part of Goldman’s executive office, which reports into Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein. Goldman announced the changes in two separate memos whose contents were confirmed by a spokesman. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.