Goldman Sachs to sell up to $361.3 mln worth of Sports Direct shares
#Financials
April 7, 2014

Goldman Sachs to sell up to $361.3 mln worth of Sports Direct shares

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is looking to sell up to 217.5 million pounds ($361.3 million) of shares in Sports Direct International.

A source said on Monday that the shares would be sold at a price range of 850-870 pence each.

Goldman Sachs earlier said that it was planning to sell up to 25 million shares as sole bookrunner in an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors. The shares were acquired from MASH Holdings Limited, owned by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. ($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)

