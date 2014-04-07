FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs prices Sports Direct shares at 850 pence each
April 7, 2014

Goldman Sachs prices Sports Direct shares at 850 pence each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has priced its accelerated bookbuild of shares in Sports Direct International at 850 pence each, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, valuing the placement at 212.5 million pounds ($352.75 million).

Goldman Sachs earlier said that it was planning to sell up to 25 million shares to institutional investors, which the source said would be sold at a price range of 850-870 pence each.

Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner on the placement. The shares were acquired from MASH Holdings Limited, owned by Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley. (1 pound = $1.66 U.S.) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Gregorio)

