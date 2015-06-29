FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-GoldPoint Partners hires Sean Gelb as CFO
June 29, 2015

MOVES-GoldPoint Partners hires Sean Gelb as CFO

June 29 (Reuters) - GoldPoint Partners, the private equity affiliate of New York Life Investments, appointed Sean Gelb as chief financial officer.

Gelb previously worked at Blackstone as senior vice president of private equity tactical opportunities, finance and accounting, GoldPoint Partners said.

Gelb has over 17 years of experience in financial services accounting and administration, focusing primarily on alternative investments, GoldPoint Partners said in a release. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

