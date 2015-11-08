Home favourite Chiragh Kumar wins maiden Asian Tour title

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Chiragh Kumar used his familiarity with the Delhi Golf Club to help him win his maiden Asian Tour title at the Panasonic Open India on Sunday.

The overnight leader bogeyed the fifth hole but sank three birdies in his final two-under par round of 70 for a total of 275 and a three-shot win over Thaworn Wiratchant (69) of Thailand and Siddikur Rahman (72) of Bangladesh.

“I was a little nervous out there today, I didn’t start too well,” the 31-year-old Indian said.

”I really had to keep everything together, and I am happy the way I played after that.

“I know the course well, I just sank a few more putts and I think I had the home advantage.”