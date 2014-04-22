FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Dawson to retire next year as R&A chief executive
April 22, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Golf-Dawson to retire next year as R&A chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Peter Dawson will retire next year as chief executive of the Royal and Ancient (R&A), the body which governs golf outside the United States said on Tuesday.

Dawson, who has led the R&A for 16 years, will step down in September 2015 and also relinquish the role of secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, a members club whose headquarters overlook the Old Course.

The R&A organises The Open Championship, golf’s oldest Major, and assumes responsibility, along with the USGA, of the rules of the game.

Dawson is also president of the International Golf Federation, with his term of office running to 2016 when golf returns to the Olympics at the Rio de Janeiro Games for the first time since 1904. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)

