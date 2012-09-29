FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Swimming great Phelps to play at Dunhill pro-am
September 29, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Golf-Swimming great Phelps to play at Dunhill pro-am

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian with 22 medals including 18 golds, will join Oscar Pistorius at next week’s Dunhill Links pro-am golf event in Scotland.

Phelps retired after the London Olympics last month and has teamed up with 14-times major winner Tiger Woods’s former coach Hank Haney for a golf reality TV show having taken up the game in 2008 following his eight-gold effort in China.

A statement from organisers said Pistorius, the first double amputee to feature in an Olympics when he raced in London, will also be present at the $5 million tournament that will have 10 major winners in the field. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Edited by Mark Meadows)

