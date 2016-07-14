FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf-Mickelson grabs golf history, equaling record-low 63
July 14, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Golf-Mickelson grabs golf history, equaling record-low 63

Larry King

1 Min Read

TROON, Scotland, July 14 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson grabbed a piece of golf history at the British Open on Thursday, capturing a share of the record for the lowest score in a major championship -- and coming within fractions of an inch of taking the record outright.

Aided by birdies on 10, 14, 16 and 17 on Royal Troon’s dangerous back nine, Mickelson posted a final score of 63, equaling the record low for majors. He had a curling 15-foot putt for birdie on 18 that would have given him a 62, but the ball circled the hole and then came to rest just outside it. (Reporting by Larry King)

