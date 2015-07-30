Golf-PGA Tour's revamped 2015-16 season makes room for Olympics

July 30 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour will have two new title sponsors for its 2015-16 season along with several date changes to accommodate golf’s return to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro next year, the Tour said on Thursday.

The sport’s most lucrative circuit starts in mid-October and will comprise 47 tournaments before it concludes with the Sept. 22-25 Tour Championship in Atlanta, the last of the four lucrative FedExCup playoff events.

Texas-based PC maker Dell takes over as sponsor of the year’s second World Golf Championships event, the March 23-27 WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, while internet jobs site CareerBuilder backs what was long known as the Bob Hope Classic.

The newly named CareerBuilder Challenge, in partnership with the Clinton Foundation, will be played at three venues in La Quinta, California from Jan. 21-24.

To accommodate golf’s return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904, with the men’s competition at the Rio Games due to be held from Aug. 11-14, three events will be shifted on the PGA Tour calendar.

The season’s final major, the PGA Championship, will be played earlier than usual, at Baltusrol in New Jersey from July 28-31, while the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut and the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois are pushed back to Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-14 respectively.

All three events will return to their traditional dates for the 2016-17 season, the Tour said.

The elite World Golf Championship (WGC) events, one rung down from the four majors, will open with the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China in November followed by the Cadillac Championship in Miami in March.

Next up is the Dell Match Play before the high-profile WGC series concludes with the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio from June 30-July 3.

The U.S. Open will return to Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania for a ninth time, from June 16-19, and the British Open will be played at Royal Troon in Scotland from July 14-17. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)