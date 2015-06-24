FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GOME says to buy Beijing retail chain operator for nearly $620 mln
June 24, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

GOME says to buy Beijing retail chain operator for nearly $620 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - China’s GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd plans to buy Beijing Dazhong Home Appliances Retail Co Ltd for 3.83 billion yuan ($617 million), formalising its control of a company it has been managing for around eight years.

GOME said it would buy the whole of Beijing Dazhong from Beijing Zhansheng Investment Co Ltd in a deal set off against a 3.6 billion yuan loan previously extended to Beijing Zhansheng, with the remainder paid in cash.

The Hong Kong-listed GOME said in a filing late on Tuesday that it had in 2007 provided a 3.6 billion yuan loan to Beijing Zhansheng, under which it had the option to acquire the entire equity interest in Dazhong at any time.

Dazhong operates a chain of retail stores in Beijing selling electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The value of its net assets amounted to 4.13 billion yuan at the end of March. ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)

