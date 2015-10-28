FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's GOME offered 20 pct discount on retail stores deal
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
October 28, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

China's GOME offered 20 pct discount on retail stores deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China’s GOME Electrical Appliances Holding expects to seal its proposed deal to buy 578 stores from its controlling shareholder after the price was dropped by 20 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

The home appliances retailer said in July that it was buying the stores, which it already operates on behalf of GOME Management, for HK$11.27 billion ($1.45 billion) by issuing 6.2 billion new shares and warrants.

Shares in GOME Electrical fell on the announcement of the deal on worries over equity dilution and valuation.

Under the revised terms, GOME Electrical Appliances will pay HK$9.095 billion and issue 5.5 billion new shares and warrants, which the company said should help to secure shareholder approval for the acquisition

GOME shares were down 2.2 percent at Wednesday’s lose, against a 0.8 percent fall for the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.