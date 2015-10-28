China's GOME offered 20 pct discount on retail stores deal

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China’s GOME Electrical Appliances Holding expects to seal its proposed deal to buy 578 stores from its controlling shareholder after the price was dropped by 20 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

The home appliances retailer said in July that it was buying the stores, which it already operates on behalf of GOME Management, for HK$11.27 billion ($1.45 billion) by issuing 6.2 billion new shares and warrants.

Shares in GOME Electrical fell on the announcement of the deal on worries over equity dilution and valuation.

Under the revised terms, GOME Electrical Appliances will pay HK$9.095 billion and issue 5.5 billion new shares and warrants, which the company said should help to secure shareholder approval for the acquisition

GOME shares were down 2.2 percent at Wednesday’s lose, against a 0.8 percent fall for the benchmark Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)