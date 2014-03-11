FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GOME's ex-chief, wife agree to $54 mln compensation for duty breaches
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

GOME's ex-chief, wife agree to $54 mln compensation for duty breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - The former chairman of GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd and his wife have agreed to pay the Chinese home appliance retailer HK$420 million ($54 million) in compensation for breaches of duties related to share repurchases, the Hong Kong securities watchdog said on Tuesday.

In legal proceedings, the Securities and Futures Commission had alleged that ex-chairman Wong Kwong Yu and his wife, Du Juan, who is also a former director of GOME, had organised share repurchases in 2008 to raise cash to repay a HK$2.4 billion personal loan to a financial institution. ($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and; Miral Fahmy)

