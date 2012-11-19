FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

China's GOME says Jan-Sept net loss at 686.7 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, China’s No.2 home appliance retail chain operator, posted a 686.7 million yuan ($110.13 million) loss for the first nine months of 2012 due to lower sales, rising costs and a loss at its e-commerce business.

GOME, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, recorded 1.79 billion yuan profit for the nine months ended in September a year earlier.

Its net loss amounted to 185.6 million yuan for the July-September quarter, compared with a 539 million profit the same period a year go, according to Reuters’ calculations.

In October, GOME warned that it expected to report a net loss for the January-September period of between 600 million yuan and 700 million yuan due to a drop in sales revenue, higher staff and rental costs and a loss at the company’s e-commerce business.

$1 = 6.2356 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
