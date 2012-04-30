FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

GOME warns of decline in quarterly profit as sales down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said on Monday it expected a significant decline in profit for the three months ended in March compared with the same period a year ago due to a drop in sales revenue.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the Chinese home appliance distributor said a loss due to its e-commerce business also led to a sharp decline in its profits for the period.

It gave no further details. The company is due to announce its earnings for the quarter on May 25.

For statement click here

Shares of GOME fell as much as 7.4 percent to HK$1.37 on Monday, their lowest since November 2008. The stock ended 5.4 percent down for the day. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

